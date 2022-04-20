Champions League final: Fans denied prospect of another Suarez-Chiellini tussle

New Delhi: The UEFA Champions League final between Barcelona and Juventus will no doubt become a smash hit with the presence of some of the biggest and hottest names in the game. The likes of Gianluigi Buffon, Andrea Pirlo, Carlos Tevez, Paul Pogba, Arturo Vidal will line up for the Italian champions, while Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez will lead the Spanish champions. And as expected, there will be many individual battles in the match, but a famous sub-plot will be missed on Saturday night. When the two finalists were confirmed, a certain section of media had already started giving emphasis to a possible reunion between Luis Suarez and Giorgio Chiellini. But the Italian defender will not be taking the field in Berlin after sustaining a calf injury. His absence will be a big blow to Massimiliano Allegri's side but it will also deny legions of football fans around the globe the sight of another Chiellini-Suarez tussle. In one of the weirdest footballing moments, the Uruguayan striker bit Chiellini on the shoulder in a World Cup group game in Brazil. The then Liverpool player received widespread condemnation and also a prolonged ban from FIFA. Despite the incident, Suarez joined Barcelona and is now on the cusp of winning a rare treble in his very first season with the Catalan giants. Thanks to his notorious past, Suarez will still get to square off with one of his bete noires, Patrice Evra. They were involved in a racism row in England, with the then Manchester United defender accused the South American for verbally abusing and insulting him in a league game.