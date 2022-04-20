    Menu
    Sports

    Champions Italy gets rousing welcome in Rome

    April20/ 2022



    Champions Italy gets rousing welcome in Rome



    The victorious Italian footballers received a huge welcome as they arrived in Rome on Monday after winning the Euro 2020 title.


    Italy won the European Championship for the first time since 1968 as Gianluigi Donnarumma saved two England penalties en route to a 3-2 shootout win after the teams had fought out a 1-1 extra-time draw in Wembley on Sunday.

    Champions Italy gets rousing welcome in Rome


    The European champions were greeted by elated fans who had gathered at their team hotel in Rome to celebrate the famous triumph.


    It is the first major international success for Italian soccer since the 2006 World Cup victory. The Azzurri have suffered repeated failures since then, including a crushing defeat against Spain in the Euro 2012 final.



    Champions Italy gets rousing welcome in Rome

    —Reuters





    Categories :SportsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in