Champions Italy gets rousing welcome in Rome

Italy won the European Championship for the first time since 1968 as Gianluigi Donnarumma saved two England penalties en route to a 3-2 shootout win after the teams had fought out a 1-1 extra-time draw in Wembley on Sunday.









The European champions were greeted by elated fans who had gathered at their team hotel in Rome to celebrate the famous triumph.





It is the first major international success for Italian soccer since the 2006 World Cup victory. The Azzurri have suffered repeated failures since then, including a crushing defeat against Spain in the Euro 2012 final.













