Champion Yet Again In Controversy, Accuses Mahatma Gandhi Of Divide & Rule Policy

Nainital: BJP legislator Kunwar Pranav Champion, who is always been in the news because of his controversial statements, has yet again come out with a controversial statement. He has accused Mahatma Gandhi of adopting a policy of divide and rule. He said that even after 90 per cent majority in favour of Sardar Patel, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was made the Prime Minister. He also said that if Jinnah had been made the Prime Minister then Pakistan would not have been born.

Talking to the media at Nainital Club, Champion without taking the name of MLA, Deshraj Karnwal, that he will answer appropriately whenever required. Describing himself as intelligent and educated, he said that he is firm on his given statements. Champion said that he was all right with the challan issued to him by the Nainital police and said that the law should be obeyed by everyone and that he did not know that the way he was driving was one way. Ministers and MLAs should also follow the law to maintain precedence, that is what they did.

Challan Issued To BJP Legislator Champion

The BJP legislator of Landhaur, Kunwar Pranav Champion, was issued a challan on breaking traffic rules in Nainital. Champion had come to Nainital to file a writ in the High Court of Uttarakhand against another BJP legislator Deshmukh Karanwal, with whom he is currently in a dispute. When returning from the High Court, instead of following the route as set by the Nainital police, he was returning to Nainital Club via BD Pandey hospital & Mohan Co. The ASP Rachita Juyal noticed this and asked the Mallital Inspector BC Mahsiwal to reach the spot. Mahsiwal issued a challan of Rs. 100/- each to Champion's Fortuner numbered UK -08Q, 0123, Scorpio numbered UK-08, AE, 0123 and SWIFT DZire numbered UP-70KK, 0661.