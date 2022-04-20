Champat Rai says 'Uddhav welcome in Ayodhya'

Ayodhya: Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is always welcome to visit Ayodhya.

"Kisi ki maa ne dhoodh pilaya hai ki Uddhav ko rok sake (dare anyone who can stop Uddhav)," Rai said

Rai's statement is significant since it comes two days after the Akhara Parishad , VHP and other Ayodhya seers announced their support for actor Kangana Ranaut and asked the Maharashtra Chief Minister to stay away from Ayodhya.

—IANS