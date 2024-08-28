Champai Soren resigns from JMM's primary membership

In his resignation, Soren emphasized his ongoing commitment to advocating for the rights of tribals, Dalits, and the common people of Jharkhand.

Ranchi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and senior leader Champai Soren resigned from all posts and primary membership of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Soren confirmed his resignation from the party as he pledged his commitment to continue the struggle on various issues.

"Today I resigned from the primary membership and all posts of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. Our struggle will continue on the issues of tribals, natives, Dalits, backward people and common people of Jharkhand," Soren said as he shared his resignation letter.

Earlier on Tuesday, announcing his decision to join the BJP, Soren expressed his faith in expressing his faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Your cooperation is expected in this new chapter of the struggle for the issues and rights of the tribals, natives, Dalits, backward classes, poor, labourers, farmers, women, youth and common people of Jharkhand," he said.

Soren further said that the people of the Kolhan region had stood with him at every step, and rejected his option of taking "sanyaas" from politics. He also stated that "only BJP seems serious on this issue and other parties are ignoring it for the sake of votes."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday revealed Soren's decision to join the BJP.

"Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a distinguished Adivasi leader of our country, Champai Soren, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah a short while ago. He will officially join the BJP on August 30 in Ranchi," the Assam CM said in a post on X.

Congress accused the BJP of leveraging prominent figures from rival parties who have "high ambitions."

"Hemant Soren is the biggest leader there and Champai Soren was the acting CM. After Hemant ji returned, he was elected again. It is not right when he (Champai Soren) says that he is not getting respect. We have seen that BJP goes where they see someone who has high ambitions," Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said while speaking to ANI.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren responded to the news saying, "The people of the state will decide if there were any shortcomings."

Independent MP Pappu Yadav criticized Champai Soren's decision, stating that it would erode trust and undermine the leadership of Hemant Soren.

"Such behaviour will break the trust. The way Hemant Soren has trusted Champai Soren - instead of making CM to any of his family members, he made a party worker the CM. These are the behaviours and characters which lead to distrust of people in leaders. It's a time when people will come and go but the SC, ST, OBC, Dalits community is more firm with Hemant Soren than ever before," Pappu Yadav said.

However, Champai Soren dismissed criticism from his former party, JMM, saying he didn't think it was appropriate to respond.

Earlier, Soren hinted at forming a new party, after Soren took to social media to voice his grievances, stating that he had been "insulted" during his tenure as Chief Minister and that all options remained open ahead of the forthcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections.

—ANI