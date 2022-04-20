Chamoli District Gets U'khand's First Virtual Police Station

Gopeshwar: Residents of Gopeshwar town in Chamoli district can now register complaints online as the state of Uttarakhand got its first virtual police station here.

The VPS was inaugurated by Uttarakhand DGP MA Ganapathy here yesterday. Local Notification Unit (LNU) chief Manoj Aswal has been given charge of the police station. Aswal told PTI that anyone could register a complaint, give suggestions or ask for help during a calamity, through Watsapp, Facebook, Twitter or e-mail. Considering the geographical situation in the district, this initiative will help in forwarding the complaints or suggestions to respective police stations in a very less time, thereby providing immediate help to the affected persons. The virtual police station (VPS) has been launched at the police superintendent's office here. Under this system, a complaint registered online will be lodged as an FIR and will be forwarded to the police and administrative officers of the respective areas for immediate disposal.

The VPS has been linked to all the administrative and police officials in the district so that immediate action could be taken as soon as a complaint is received, he said. The new system is a welcome move for complainants living in remote villages.