    Chamoli Avalanche: Army Airlifts Injured People

    April20/ 2022


    Chamoli: A day after glacier burst incident took place in Chamoli district's Sumna area, Army helicopters are being used for airlifting the injured. They are being brought to Joshimath and are being admitted to Army Hospital.So far, eight bodies have been recovered and 384 people were rescued by the Army. Around 38 people are still missing. —ANI

