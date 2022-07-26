Challenging migration through home stay in frontier district

People challenging migration by generating employment from home stays in the high/ upper Himalayan regions.

Pithoragarh (The Hawk): Youth of the hill districts of the state are providing best facilities to the tourists and trekkers visiting the hilly areas by joining the home stay scheme. In the district, 608 people have registered to convert their homes into home stays. In this, maximum 423 applicants are included in Dharchula block. With the increase in the number of tourists, the income of the local people is also increasing. And they are also challenging migration in a way by creating jobs. The people of the frontier are giving tourists a glimpse of the natural beauty by becoming tourist guides. Due to the increase in the movement of tourists, restaurants, taxi operators are also getting employment. After reaching the road to the China border, the villages adjacent to the China border are buzzing these days. The state government had started the home stay scheme to stop the continuous migration from the hill districts. It is yielding fruitful results. The people of the marginal are providing housing facility in their homes at affordable rates in rural environment for the tourists of the country and abroad by joining the home stay scheme. Along with this, they are also connecting them with the local cuisine, their own civilization, culture, customs, which tourists are very fond of.

In the year 2018-19, 965 home stays were registered in the districts of the state. According to the Economic Survey, now this figure has increased to 3964. In the hilly districts, this figure is continuously increasing. These days Nanda Devi Base Camp, Panchachuli Base Camp remains the first choice of trekkers. Trackers are reaching these places in large numbers. Tourists are reaching places like Om Parvat, Kalapani Temple, Gunji, Adi Kailash, Parvati Kund, Nabhi Village etc. The beauty of this place is attracting tourists after road connectivity. The trekkers and tourists are getting the best facilities after the home stay in the high Himalayan regions. Now many new people are also being linked to the home stay scheme. Shiv Mahotsav and Mountain Hill Biking Rally have been organized in the past to increase tourist activities in the high Himalayan regions. This has increased tourism activities in the higher Himalayan regions. Even in local level arrangements can bring a remarkable change for outsiders as a tourist to visit these places continuously.





Online arrangement has been made for Innerline Permit. Due to this, tourists do not have to make rounds of the offices for permits. - Dr. Ashish Chauhan, DM, pithoragarh.