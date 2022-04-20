Challenges Inspired Us To Fight: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: On the completion of three years of the Uttar Pradesh government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the challenges faced by the state in these three years gave us inspiration to fight. A precautionary thermal scanning of Yogi was also done before the press conference held on the occasion.

Addressing the public through the media, he said, "Over the course of three years, we have transformed all challenges into opportunities. We have increased the investment potential. Now there will be electricity supply in all 75 districts, electricity access in 1.67 lakh villages. The people had lost faith in democratic values and ideals. We have succeeded in restoring it to good governance. In these three years, the challenges faced by the state inspired us to fight so that Uttar Pradesh is setting new examples across the country".

Yogi said, "Our government has taken forward inter-state connectivity. Metro services have been operational in four cities, while work has been done in two cities."

He informed that health insurance of five lakh people has been done through Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

The Chief Minister said the Uttar Pradesh government is going to complete three years of development, trust and good governance under the leadership of the BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inspiration is behind this.

Yogi said, "Our government organized the grand Kumbh at Prayagraj. There were only 12 medical colleges in the state from 1947 to 2016. In three years we have approved 30 new medical colleges. So far, 30 lakh people have been provided accommodation. Farm loans of Rs 36,000 crores have been waived while Rs 12 crores have been distributed through the Kisan Samman Yojana. The benefit of the schemes is being extended to all the poor. We have given employment to more than 35 lakh people".

He said that after 68 years, we have worked on many things like starting the celebration of Uttar Pradesh's foundation day, one district one product plan, UP Investors Summit, connecting every district headquarters and tehsil headquarters with four-lane roads, improving air connectivity of the state in all directions.

He informed that for the first time a police forensic unit is being formed in the state. There will now be a cyber police station in every range to prevent cyber crime. We have also run a special campaign to control the coronavirus, the Chief Minister added.