Chairman, CII Northern Region Interacts With CM U'khand

CII Northern Region delegation led by Mr Abhimanyu Munjal, Chairman, CII Northern Region & Joint Managing Director & CEO Hero FinCorp Ltd interacted with Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Uttarakhand with an objective to discuss issues pertaining to development of the State of Uttarakhand.Mr Munjal stressed on Building Brand Uttarakhand and to institute a regular Investment Summit for attracting investors in this time of competition when other States are wooing investors. He further stressed upon enhancing employability of local youth by skilling as per industry demands and setting up of MCC (Model Career Centres) in the State. The delegation also suggested Incentivizing Growth of Local Industry, improving healthcare infrastructure and setting up of TELE ICUs in the remote areas of the State, improving digital infrastructure in the hills for improving quality of life of people and also to boost tourism and hospitality industry to capitalise on the trends of Staycation/ workcation concept. Delegation also urged Hon’ble Chief Minister to consider making all new buildings as “Green Buildings” since, Uttarakhand is an ecologically sensitive state, and it will be beneficial in conserving its biodiversity.Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, Hon’ble Chief Minister Uttarakhand appreciated CII suggestions and apprised that State government is working towards enhancing employability in the hills to curb migration, supporting industries with focus on ease of doing business, resolution of issues and improving rail, road & air connectivity. He expressed that support of CII is important for the improving the overall industrial climate in the State.Mr Vipul Dawar, Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council, Ms Sonia Garg, Vice Chairperson, CII Uttarakhand State Council & Dr Rajesh Kapoor, Regional Director, CII Northern Region also participated in the interaction.