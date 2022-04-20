Chain snatching gang busted in Bengaluru, ornaments recovered

Bengaluru: Four members of a chain-snatching gang, including a woman, were arrested in Bengaluru on Tuesday and gold chains valued around Rs 10 lakh recovered from them, police said.

The arrested were identified as Shivaraj, 23, Prakash, 27, Prasannaraj, 27, and Ratna, 32.

Explaining the gang's modus operandi, the police said that one of the men's primary job was travelling on a bike to various localities to identify single woman going for a walk alone, and the other two used to snatch the chain and escape.

The woman member used to sell the gold chains to gold loan companies, explaining their broken state as caused by her drunkard husband in a fit of anger after beating her. "She used to pose as a victim of domestic violence to sell the stolen jewellery," the police said.

The police has also seized Rs 1.5 lakh cash and two wheeler used for the crimes and claimed to have solved six chain-snatching cases with the arrest of this gang.

