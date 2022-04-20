Chain Snatchers Injured In Gunfight With Police In Noida

Noida: Two chain snatchers got injured in a gunfight with police personnel at sector 58 area of Noida. They have received bullet injuries, the criminals have been admitted to hospital. "An incident of chain snatching took place in sector-58, our team was on ground. The criminals attacked our team, in the gunfight both criminals got injured. We have recovered two pistols and mobile phones form them. Both are residents of Delhi," informed Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Ran Vijay Singh. —ANI