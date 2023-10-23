CGST Officials Raid Pan Masala Factory In Lucknow

Lucknow: A team of officials from the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Department raided a pan masala factory in Nadarganj area of Lucknow in an alleged tax evasion case

The raids were on till reports last came in.

According to sources, the owner of the pan masala company was "evading tax by manipulating sale and purchase details". As soon as the CGST team arrived, the factory employees and workers started protesting. However, the team warned them of strict action and even threatened to lodge an FIR after which the agitating workers left the spot.

Several trucks stashed with goods were found parked in the factory which were checked by the CGST teams. The company supplies pan masala to many districts of Uttar Pradesh and other states too. Sources said that tax evasion was detected when the company's registers were checked. However, the officials refused to divulge details in this connection. Sources said that the details would be released by the department after the raid gets over. According to sources, the company's depots in Nadarganj, Transport Nagar and Tilak Nagar were raided by the agency. More depots in other parts of the state are likely to be raided by the agency in the coming days, sources added. —IANS