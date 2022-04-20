CG board 10th Results 2015 declared on www.cgbse.net

Raipur: Girls have outshined boys once again in the class X examinations in the state with 55.36 per cent of them passing the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) conducted exam, results for which were declared on Tuesday. State's School Education Minister Kedar Kashyap announced the results in the presence of department's senior officials at a press conference here. As many as 4,11,367 students were registered for CGBSE High School Certificate exams this year but?4,03,762 students, including 1,92,155 boys and 2,11,607 girls appeared for the examination. Of which 2,21,846 (55.23 per cent) have passed, Kashyap said. As per the results, the girls edged boys with a thin margin. While 55.36 per cent girls have passed the class 10th examination, the boys got a pass percentage of 55.08. With 99 per cent, Astha Sathpathi of Raigarh district has secured top position followed by Hemant Kumar (98 per cent) of Mahasamund in the second rank and Kavita (97.83 per cent) of Janjgir-Champa district in the third place. Vanishka Tamboli of Janjgir-Champa bagged fourth position with 97.33 per cent whereas Hemlata Patel of Raigarh (97.17 per cent) has attained fifth place. In 2014 also girls had outperformed boys. A total of 4,27,446 students had appeared in the last year's 10th state board examination, of which 54.26 per cent girls were passed while percentage of passing of boys was 53.72. The results can be seen on board's official website: www.cgbse.net. PTI