Certain parts of SC verdict on Rahul not highlighted amidst so-called celebrations: Himanta

New Delhi: Himanta Biswa Sarma, chief minister of Assam, said on Saturday that the Supreme Court's decision to stay Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a defamation case was misrepresented during the "so-called celebrations" that followed the ruling.

The senior BJP politician tweeted excerpts from the decision, including the part where the Supreme Court admonished Gandhi for his outspokenness.

The Supreme Court has ruled that Rahul Gandhi's comments in paragraph 8 are impolite. "He ought to have been more careful, as is appropriate for a public figure, when delivering speeches," he tweeted.—Inputs from Agencies