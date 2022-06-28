CERT-In Extends Timelines For Enforcement Of Cyber Security Directions Till Sept 25 For MSMEs

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) serves as the national agency for performing various functions in the area of cyber security in the country as per provisions of section 70B of the IT Act, 2000. CERT-In continuously analyses cyber threats and handles cyber incidents tracked and reported to it. CERT-In issued directions relating to information security practices in exercise of powers bestowed u/s 70B(6) of the Information Technology Act to promote Open, Safe & Trusted and Accountable Internet in the country on 28 April, 2022.

Subsequently, in response to general queries received by CERT-In, a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) document was also released by Hon’ble Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology & Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar on 18 May, 2022 to enable better understanding of various stakeholders as well as to promote Open, Safe & Trusted and Accountable Internet in the country. MeitY and CERT-In are in receipt of requests for the extension of timelines for implementation of these Cyber Security Directions of 28th April, 2022 in respect of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Further, additional time has been sought for implementation of mechanism for validation of subscribers/customers by Data Centres, Virtual Private Server (VPS) providers, Cloud Service providers and Virtual Private Network Service (VPN Service) providers.

The matter has been considered by CERT-In and it has been decided to provide extension till 25 September, 2022 to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in order to enable them to build capacity required for the implementation of the Cyber Security Directions. In addition, Data Centres, Virtual Private Server (VPS) providers, Cloud Service providers and Virtual Private Network Service (VPN Service) providers are also provided with additional time till 25 September, 2022 for implementation of mechanisms relating to the validation aspects of the of subscribers/customers details. The order to this effect is available at https://www.cert-in.org.in/Directions70B.jsp

An additional set of FAQs is also being published at https://www.cert-in.org.in/Directions70B.jsp which would address specific queries received by CERT-In recently.