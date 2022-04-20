CEO thanks people of Punjab for ensuring peaceful polling

Punjab today ensured overall peaceful single phased poll to elect 117 representatives for legislative Assembly in which little less than 2 crore electorate exercised their franchise.





Thanking the people of Punjab to come out in large numbers to exercise their democratic right despite implement foggy and climatic weather, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer V K Singh said that by conducting themselves responsibly people of Punjab has set an example for other states to follow.





He said that focus of ECI was to ensure peaceful poll in a free and fair manner. He said that it was a matter of great satisfaction that 1129 model polling stations and 96 all women polling stations were great success.





Mr Singh said that noble feature of this election was deputing 8166 micro-observers in addition to 100 plus other observers of ECI who would be submitting their reports to the commission very soon.





Explaining the successful experiment of VVPAT by ECI in Punjab, he said that 33 constituencies were covered by new transparent system and 6668 VVPAT machines for the first time in the country. He said that in the morning during mock trial 538 VVPAT machines were replaced and 187 were replaced during the conduct of poll especially in Majitha, Muktsar and Sangrur Districts and poll was slightly delayed in 25 polling booths of Majitha, 10 in Muktsar and Sangrur. He said that 195 EVM machines were replaced during mock trial 47 afterward.





He said that there was not a single case of disruption of poll and inducement of voters that was brought to the notice of the Commission during the day.





Mr Singh thanked over 1.28 lakh polling personnel over 31,000 CAPF Security Personnel and 55,000 Punjab Police Personnel for working day and night to ensure free, fair and peaceful poll in the State.





Giving details on law and order front, Mr V K Bhawra, ADGP and Nodal Officer for elections, said that an incident of firing has been reported from Lalu Ghuman in Tarn Taran Assembly constituency where scuffle took place between supporters of two rival groups over the issue of fake votes of some voters.

Firing was reported in which one Jagjit Singh got injured in his leg. FIR was registered at Police Station Jhabal against the Sarpanch of the Village.





Polling, however, did not get disrupted. Another similar incident occurred in village Ruppawali polling station in assembly constituency of Fatehgarh Churian where two rival political parties entered into the tussle over the biased role of the presiding officers regarding casting of fake votes. One of the candidates demanded change of presiding officer but refused to give it in writing. No one was injured.





Adding further the ADGP said that in Dera Baba Nanak in District Gurdaspur a dispute arose between supporters of two candidates over allegedly casting of fake votes which resulted In injury to two persons namely Shamsher Singh and Kulwant Singh both residents of Padda. An incident of firing in air has also been reported from Guru Harsahai Assembly Constituency in the afternoon. Preliminary investigations are on.





Another incident occurred in Zirakpur where two unknown persons scuffled at Village Lohgarh in Zirakpur area of Derabassi Assembly Constituency of district Mohali.





Later, one of the candidates reached the spot and said that there was firing on his supporters. SP/D was near the place of occurrence, he verified through local people but firing incident was not substantiated. There was no impact on polling, Mr Bhawra added. —UNI