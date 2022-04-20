Centre Would Not Bring Ordinance On Triple Talaq: Naqvi

Lucknow: Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday ruled out any move by the Centre to bring an Ordinance to enforce the new Triple Talaq law in the country.

"We are confident that all the political parties will support the Triple Talaq Bill in the coming budget session of the Parliament. There is no such need for an Ordinance and I am sure that the Bill will be passed in the next session with consensus," he said.

Addressing a press conference here after winding up the day long 'Vikas Samanvay Baithak' attended by Minority Affairs Ministers and officials of nine states of northern India, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mr Naqvi said all political parties have supported the Triple Talaq bill in the Lok Sabha and this too will happen in Rajya Sabha also.

The Union Minister said the withdrawal of the Haj subsidy was good for the Muslims as it did not benefit them at all.

"It was merely an abuse of the Muslims through this nominal subsidy," he stated while reiterating that the money which was earlier used for Haj subsidy would now be used for providing education to the Muslim girls.

Mr Naqvi said the government's policy of empowerment without appeasment has ensured that the minorities are also becoming an equal partner of the country's development process. Participation of minorities in central government jobs which was about 5 per cent in 2015 has gone up to 10 per cent in 2017.

In this year's civil services exam, about 125 minority youths have been selected out of which 52 are from Muslim community.

However, he was critical of the politicians who are demanding withdrawal of subsidy on Mansarovar yatra and Kumbh Mela.

"These politicians are just doing politics to gain media mileage. It is the Constitutional duty of all the government to protect the citizens and this government was also doing so. In Haj too, the government was committed to provide all medical facilities to the pilgrims which will be done," he said without taking any names.

When his attention was drawn on the demand of the UP Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi's demand to ban the madarsas for its alleged link with terror organisation, the Union Minister said,"Prime

Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have clarified the issue and there should be no confusion on it."

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while inaugurating the meeting said there was no question of banning Madarsas but called for its modernisation and to make it a quality education centre. He also called for inclusive growth in the country and assured that there would be no biased attitude of the government in providing basic facilities like health, education and job. Mr Naqvi said the meeting was serious about the dropout of Muslim children from schools particularly of the girls.

"It is surprising that the drop rate of Muslim children from the schools are around 80 to 90 per cent. We have to work on it to launch educational empowerment among the Muslims," he added.

The Union Minister said his department has successfully launched GST facilitators and sanitary supervisor courses where the minority youths are getting 100 per cent job.

The meeting was attended by ministers and officials from Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Haryana, Delhi, UP, Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. UNI