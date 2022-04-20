Centre Transfers Ayush-64 Technology To 46 Companies

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) has transferred the technology of Ayush-64, an effective drug in mild and asymptomatic and mild to moderate cases of Covid-19, to 46 companies.Earlier only 7 companies including IMPCL, the manufacturing unit of the Ministry of Ayush, had its license, which used it for treatment of malaria. After being found effective on Corona during the Covid outbreak, 39 new companies have been given fresh licenses i.e. technology has been transferred to them.Ayush-64 has been developed by the CCRAS, which is the premier institution for research in Ayurveda under the Ministry of Ayush. It was developed in 1980 for the treatment of malaria. During the first wave of Covid in March 2020, some scientific studies found it to be very effective in mild and asymptomatic and mild to moderate infection of Covid-19. It also has properties of fighting viruses, increases body's immunity and reduces fever, helping patients recover quickly.During the first wave of Covid, a clinical trial was conducted with the Ministry of Ayush and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), in which it was revealed that Ayush-64 is a very beneficial medicine for Covid patients. So far, 8 clinical trials have been done on this, in which Ayush-64 was administered on 63 thousand patients quarantined at home, and the drug was found beneficial in this trial. There were also 5 random and two single studies in 8 clinical trials, where patients were given only Ayush-64 medicine.Before the first wave of Covid, seven companies including IMPCL, the manufacturing unit of the Ministry of Ayush, were responsible for manufacturing Ayush-64, but now the technology has been transferred to 39 companies, taking this figure to 46. This move of CCRAS will lead to an increase in its production and will also make it easier to meet its demand. Till date, no case of side effects for this medicine have been reported, yet experts suggest taking it only after consulting the doctors.