Centre to seek passage of Women's Reservation Bill in LS today

New Delhi: The Central government on Wednesday will seek passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move the Bill in the Lok Sabha for discussion and seek it's passage.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 or the Women's Reservation Bill, was introduced in the Lok Sabha in the supplementary list of business on Tuesday.

It proposes that the reservation would continue for a period of 15 years and there would be a quota for SC and STs within the reserved seats for women.

The legislation however is unlikely to be implemented in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources said.

It will be rolled out only after the delimitation process is over, most probably in 2029, they added.

The reservation will come into effect after a delimitation exercise is undertaken and will continue for 15 years. Seats reserved for women will be rotated after each delimitation exercise, according to the Bill.

Meanwhile the government will also seek introduction and passage of the Advocates (Amendment)Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The Bill has already been passed by the Rajya Sabha.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who heads the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), will lay in Lok Sabha two reports related to ground water management and issues related to cultural institutions.

BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab will also present a report by the standing committee on labour in Lok Sabha.

—IANS