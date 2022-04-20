Centre To Exit 3 ITDC Hotels, Handover Stakes To State Govts

New Delhi: As part of the disinvestment excerise, the Centre today decided to exit three ITDC hotels including Jaipur Ashok and handover them to the state governments concerned.

The Union Cabinet approved the transfer of Hotel Jaipur Ashok and Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel, Mysore, to the governments of Rajasthan and Karnataka, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

It also cleared disinvestment of ITDC's 51 per cent equity in Donyi Polo Ashok, Itanagar, in favour of Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaitley said that as per valuation the Jaipur property would fetch the Centre Rs 14 crore, Mysore Rs 7.45 crore and Itanagar Rs 3.89 crore

This is as per disinvestment policy of the Government of India wherein ITDC Hotels and properties are to be leased or sub-leased jointly with states, he said.

The policy has been formulated in line with the view that running and managing hotels is not the job of the government or its entities.