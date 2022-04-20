Centre tell states to be prepared for vaccine roll out

New Delhi: Ahead of the mega Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Central government has directed all states/ Union Territories to ensure that preparations are on the right track for the roll-out process, billed as the largest such drive in the world.

According to the union health ministry,19 states including UTs would receive the Covid vaccine through their suppliers while the remaining 18 states/ UTs will get the vaccine through Government Medical Store Depot (GMSDs).

A letter from a senior official of the union health ministry said: "The 19 states and the Union Territories which are likely to receive the first supply of Covid-19 vaccine shortly. The vaccine will be supplied to the identified consignee points of 19 States/UTs: Andhra Pradesh, Assam Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal."

"The vaccine for remaining 18 States/UTs: A & N Island, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, D & N Haveli Daman & Diu, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh. Lakshadweep, Manipur. Meghalaya. Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttrakhand will be received from their respective Government Medical Store Depot."

"The Centre has requested the states to ensure the advance preparation and readiness for the acceptance of forthcoming supply of the vaccine," said the government letter.

The further distribution of vaccine to the districts will be done per the registered beneficiaries, for which a separate communication will be done. (ANI)