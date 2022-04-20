Centre Spreads Awareness Among Women In Varanasi On Nutrition And Fortified Rice

During the observance of Iconic Week of AzadiKaAmritMahotsav being organised by the Department of Food and Public Distribution(DFPD), a one-day awareness programme was organized at Varanasi, the birthplace of Rani Laxmibai, the iconic freedom fighter forimparting awareness by Department of Food and Public Distribution under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India.A public event on the awareness generation on the provisions of the National Food Security Act, 2013 for Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) beneficiaries i.e. Children in the age group 6 month to 14 years, pregnant women and Lactating Mothers, for imparting nutritional related information, information on importance of fortified rice in the public Distribution System (PDS) was organised in VHU Campus, Varanasi. The importance of proper nutrition to consumers especially infants, pregnant and lactating mothers was also emphasised.The Deputy Director, ICDS, Government of Uttar Pradesh and Zonal Officer (UNICEF) also provided information about awareness among children and women. He elaborated various Centre Government initiatives to ensure nutrition for women and child. He also shared the significance of fortified rice while addressing the gathering.An interactive session with the ICDS beneficiaries to share their experiences, difficulties and challenges was also held. After the programme, the team from the Centre visited the fair price shop to check its functioning, quality of foodgrains being provided to the beneficiaries.Mrs.Mamta Shankar, Senior Economic Adviser, DFPD, Government of India presided over the programme. Shri K.K. Guite, Director (NFSA), Mrs. Monika Singh (Joint Director, NFSA & NAC), Shri Abhay Srivastava, Under Secretary (NFSA), Anil Kumar, ASO (NFSA) also attended the programme.