Centre Should Solve Farmers' Issues On Priority Basis: Dhindsa

Asks party leaders to extend all possible help to the protesting farmers

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) has asked the central government to address the issue of agitating farmers on priority basis by accepting their reasonable demands. Party president and Rajya Sabha MP S. Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa said that the demands of the farmers regarding the recent agricultural laws were reasonable and constitutional. He said the centre should meet these demands as soon as possible and resolve the issues of agitating 'annadatas' on priority, providing them relief.

S. Dhindsa also condemned the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar remark for calling the farmers as Khalistanis. He said that at the behest of the centre, the BJP-led government in Haryana firstly sealed its borders to stop the peaceful agitation of the farmers and later when the farmers started heading towards Delhi for struggle; brutal use of force was opted by the police against them, which was undemocratic and unconstitutional.

S. Dhindsa has asked the Union government to resolve the issue through immediate talks with the farmers. He further appealed to the farmers to consider the reasonable offer being made by the government so that the issue could be settled amicably. S. Dhindsa also appealed to his party workers to extend all possible help to the protesting farmers. He said that the Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) stands shoulder to shoulder with the farmers in every struggle and assists their agitation till the agricultural laws are repealed.