Centre Should Make Arrangements To Send Poor, Migrant Labourers To Homes: Mayawati

Lucknow: Highlighting the plight of poor people and and migrant labourers, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Wednesday said that arrangements should be made to send them to their homes on the lines of the Kota students.

In a tweet, Ms Mayawati said, "Lakhs of poor persons and migrant labourers are facing unemployment and starvation mostly in states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana among others due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown imposed amidst the outbreak of the novel coronavirus."

She added, "They are not even getting one proper meal in the day and want to return to their homes in any condition." "In such a scenario, I urge the Centre to consider their demands sympathetically and while following the rules of the lockdown properly, arrangements should be made to send them to their homes through special trains or buses as was done for the students in Kota," the BSP supremo added. UNI