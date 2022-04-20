Centre Should Explore A Way To De-Escalate Tension On Borders : Mulayam

Lucknow: Seeking to end the tension on the Indo-Pak border, Samajwadi party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the bereaved parents of the Jawans of the armed forces who laid the supreme sacrifice in Jammu and Kashmir while protecting the frontiers of the country. Mr Yadav, who had served as the Defence Minister in the then United Front governments led by Mr H D Devegowda and Mr I K Gujaral said ``The Prime Minister should find a middle path to de-escalate the tension on the line of control(LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir�. "War is no solution to a dispute and I am against the war with Pakistan but at the same time the martyrdom of jawans in the border skirmishes is also matter of concern, so the PM should make attempts to find a middle path for ensuring peace on the border��, Yadav said. Speaking at a programme held for flagging off the Samajwadi Vikas Rath Yatra led by his Chief Minister son Akhilesh Yadav to launch the party's campaign for the 2017 assembly elections in the state, Mr Yadav said "Ours is the bravest army in the world and I bow my head before the parents who gave birth to brave jawans and they sacrificed their lives while taking the call of the duty��, he said. " I had served as Defence Minister and I had visited the rough terrain in Laddakh and Kashmir and I have the first hand experience of the hardships faced by the jawans deployed at the higher reaches of the border in Kashmir. There is uninterrupted firing of the border and in the biting cold jawans are not even bale to shave for two months at a stretch��, said the ruling SP chief.