Centre seeks SC action against West Bengal for non-cooperation with CISF at R.G. Kar Medical College

The Centre has urged the Court to direct the West Bengal Government to fully cooperate and ensure compliance with the Supreme Court's order, warning of possible contempt proceedings for non-compliance.

New Delhi: The Centre has filed an application in the Supreme Court, raising concerns that Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at R.G. Kar Medical College are facing significant difficulties in performing their duties due to the lack of accommodation, security gadgets, and insufficient transportation.

In its application, the Centre requested the Supreme Court to direct the West Bengal government to fully cooperate with the CISF and ensure complete compliance with the court's order dated August 20. The Centre warned that failure to comply could result in contempt proceedings for wilful non-compliance.

CISF personnel were deployed at R.G. Kar Medical College, including its hostels where resident doctors are staying, to ensure their safety. Two CISF companies, with a total strength of 184 personnel, including 54 female personnel under the command of one Lady Officer, have been deployed in three shifts since August 22, 2024.

After conducting a comprehensive survey of the security requirements around the hospital and hostels, the CISF requested the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, on August 21, 2024, to arrange accommodation, including separate quarters for the 54 female personnel, as well as vehicles and security gadgets. The Centre informed the Supreme Court that, so far, the Kolkata Police and hospital administration have only been able to provide some vehicles and security gadgets.

"The number of vehicles and other logistical support requested by the CISF was much larger. Further, no accommodation or security gadgets have been provided by the Kolkata Police, which was their bounden duty as per the undertaking before this Court," the Centre stated in its application.

The Centre further highlighted that the lack of accommodation, security gadgets, and transportation is causing significant difficulties for the CISF personnel, particularly the female contingent, who must commute from various locations. This situation is deemed highly detrimental given the current circumstances in West Bengal.

"The CISF personnel deployed at R.G. Kar Hospital are facing severe difficulties due to the lack of accommodation and basic security infrastructure. The troops are currently staying at the CISF Unit SMP, Kolkata, despite the constraints being faced by the accommodating unit. The travel time from SMP Kolkata to R.G. Kar Hospital is nearly one hour each way, making it difficult to discharge duties effectively and to mobilise CISF troops promptly during contingencies," the application stated.

As a result, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, raised the issue with the Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal, via a letter dated September 2, 2024, requesting adequate logistical arrangements and security gadgets.

The Centre further submitted that there has been no response from the State Government to ensure adequate support for the CISF personnel.

The Centre argued that the inaction of the West Bengal government, despite repeated requests, reflects a systemic malaise where non-cooperation with Central Agencies operating under Court orders has become the norm.

Such wilful non-compliance with the Supreme Court's orders by a State Government is not only contemptuous but also violates constitutional and moral principles, the Centre stated.

The Centre concluded by stating that due to the unexpected, unjustifiable, and unpardonable actions of the State Government, it has been compelled to approach the Supreme Court. The Centre urged the Court to direct the West Bengal Government to cooperate with the CISF so that its personnel can perform their duties without any inconvenience.

—ANI