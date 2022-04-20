Centre Saving Neerav, Mallaya While Yogi Protecting Rape Accused MLA: Rahul Gandhi

Amethi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has hit out at the BJP governments at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh over the corruption and rape incidents.

"It is clear that Narendra Modi government is helping Neerav Modi and Vijay Mallya, who have been involved in the financial scam. Similarly in UP the government of Yogi Adityanath is saving the party MLA in the rape case," he said.

Addressing a Kisan Chaupal at Jainabganj on his first day of the visit to his Parliamentary constituency on Monday, Mr Gandhi said ,"I don't want to speak about state's Yogi govt. It is more keen to save rape accused MLA than serve the people.

He further said that Centre government is all about false promises."People are still waiting for Rs 15 lakh in their account," he commented.

However, he asked the people not to get depressed with this BJP government as development and welfare programmes will once again start once Congress comes to power in 2019.

The Congress president demanded that the UP government claims that it was supplying adequate power in the villages but he alleged that in Shukla Bazar area the power supply is erratic. Besides he called for better irrigation facilities.

Mr Gandhi informed that when he talked about farm loan, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley informed him that there is no such proposal but the government waived Rs 2.5 lakh crore of loan of five big industrialists. He also questioned that the centre promised jobs to 10 crore youth but at last except for Jai Shah (Son of BJP president Amit Shah) none got the job.

However, controversy struck the visit of the Congress president, when the local authorities postponed the inauguration of the road under the Pradhanmantri Gramin Sadak Yojana which was scheduled to be inaugurated by Mr Gandhi today.

BJP district president Uma Shanker Singh said that the 5 kilometer Thori-Jagdishpur road was constructed by Narendra Modi hence it would be inaugurated by union minister Smriti Irani and not Rahul Gandhi.

"We will invite Rahul Gandhi when the road is inaugurated by Ms Irani," he said.

But after the BJP protest, PMGSY officials postponed the inauguration in a huff.

However, Amethi District Magistrate Shakuntala Gautam said that the inauguration was stopped as the construction of road was incomplete. The foundation of the road was laid by Rahul Gandhi on January 16, 2018 and it was constructed by spending Rs 3.80 crore.

Later, Congress district leader Yogendra Mishra said that Rahul Gandhi was not slated to inaugurate the road and was only supposed to see it.

Earlier in the day, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday reached his parliamentary constituency Amethi on a two-day visit.

The local MP first went to pay condolence at the residence of a Congress leader in Shukla Bazar, who died on March 13.

Mr Gandhi also talked to several farmers at Pali village where he discussed their problem with Bajrang, Kishore and others. The farmers were harvesting wheat in their fields when the Congress president went to meet them.

The farmers informed their MP about the problem of irrigation facilities, bad road and the problem of stray animals, who destroy their agriculture produce.

Earlier on his arrival in Lucknow from New Delhi, dispute arose at the airport when some Congress leaders were not allowed to meet the party president. These leaders raised slogans against the state leadership and protested over their attitude.

Mr Gandhi was welcomed at the airport by UP Congress president Raj Babbar, former Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwari and several other leaders.

Interestingly, Mr Gandhi's visit comes just after Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani's visit, who was in Amethi on April 13 and 14.

The Congress President will be spending two days in Amethi while the third day in Rae Bareli with his mother and local MP Sonia Gandhi.

This would be the second visit of Mr Gandhi to Amethi after becoming the Congress president.

The main events of the visit are inauguration the college of Haji Imtiaz at Tiloi and unveiling of a Passport office, Congress MLA Deepak Singh, who is accompanying with the Congress president in Amethi.

On Monday, after attending a farmers' meeting at Shukul Bazar and later inaugurated Brightway school at Rastamau-Singhpur block.

On the second day of his visit on Tuesday, Mr Gandhi will hold a 'janata durbar' and later inaugurate several roads and other projects in his constituency. In the afternoon, he will attend the meeting of district monitoring committee meeting at Gauriganj collectorate. In evening, the Congress president will address a public meeting at Ramnagar and will inaugurate the Rajshree Ranajay Global school and passport service centre.

He would spend the last day of his visit in Rae Bareli and leave for Delhi on April 18 evening. UNI