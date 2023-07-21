    Menu
    India

    Centre-run hospitals asked to prescribe generic medicines only: Mandaviya

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    July21/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Lok Sabha on Friday that the government plans to open 10,000 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) by the end of March to increase access to generic medications for the general public.

    There are now 9,512 PMBJKs around the country as of June 30.

    In his response to a House inquiry, he said that the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette, and Ethics) Regulations, 2002 require all doctors to write out medicine prescriptions with generic names in large, clear font.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Lok Sabha PMBJKs Generic Medication
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in