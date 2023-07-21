Centre-run hospitals asked to prescribe generic medicines only: Mandaviya

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Lok Sabha on Friday that the government plans to open 10,000 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) by the end of March to increase access to generic medications for the general public.

There are now 9,512 PMBJKs around the country as of June 30.

In his response to a House inquiry, he said that the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette, and Ethics) Regulations, 2002 require all doctors to write out medicine prescriptions with generic names in large, clear font.—Inputs from Agencies