Centre Of Excellence On Sustainable Land Management, ICFRE Celebrates World Day To Combat Desertification And Drought

Dehradun (The Hawk): Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) has initiated the setting up of Centre of Excellence on Sustainable Land Management for restoration of degraded lands and achieving land degradation neutrality by 2030. The Centre of Excellence has celebrated the World Day to Combat Desertification and Land Degradation on today 17 June 2022 through organising an event to create awareness among the stakeholders mainly targeting youths (University students, young researchers etc.) and natural resource managers and other stakeholders to combat desertification and land degradation. The theme for the Desertification and Drought Day 17 June 2022 is Rising Up from Drought Together.

Shri. R. K. Dogra, Deputy Director General (Admin & Research), ICFRE stated in his welcome address highlighted the challenges of desertification & drought and its direct and indirect impact on ecosystems and human well beings.

Shri Arun Singh Rawat, Director General, ICFRE and Chief Guest of the event in his inaugural address stated that land is a critical resource for sustenance and offers vital ecosystem goods and services. He stated that drought is severely affecting the various sectors and overall economic development of the country. Droughts adversely impacts livelihood and economies of a large section of population. He further stated that ICFRE is in the process of establishing Centre of Excellence on Sustainable Land Management at Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education in order to further develop scientific approach and facilitate induction of technology for addressing land degradation issues.

Dr. P.R. Ojasvi, Principal Scientist, Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation, Dr. R. S. Rawat, Scientist - E from ICFRE, Dr. N. Bala, Scientist-G from Forest Research Institute, Prof. Anil Kumar Gupta, National Institute of Disaster Management and Shri Bikram Singh, Director, Metrological Center, Dehradun deliberated on different aspects of desertification, land degradation and drought during the event. Dr. Rajesh Sharma, ADG (Biodiversity and Climate Change) concluded the event and thanked all the dignitaries and participants. Dr. Shilpa Gautam, Scientist -E, Biodiversity and Climate Change Division, ICFRE moderated the event. The event was attended by more than 100 participants from different parts of the country including all Deputy Director Generals, Directors, Officers, Scientists, Researchers and Students of ICFRE and its Institutes. Dr. Sanjay Singh, Dr. Krishna Giri and Dr. Gaurav Mishra actively participated in organising the event.



