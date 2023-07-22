Centre now distributing appointment letters for posts that should have been filled long ago: Cong

New Delhi: On Saturday, the Congress lashed out at the government for convening the Rozgar mela, stating that it was issuing appointment letters in installments as if it had achieved the BJP's pledge of giving 2 crore jobs annually.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has stated that there are currently 30 lakh unfilled positions across government agencies, and that the positions being filled now are ones that were originally supposed to be filled much earlier.

He said that in just three years, 20,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (MSME) have closed throughout the country.—Inputs from Agencies