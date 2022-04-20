Centre Moots Linking Driving License With Aadhaar

Dehradun: Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said that he is in talks with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to link driving license with Aadhaar card.

He further said that by link driving license with Aadhaar, a drunk driver would be caught easily if he/she manages to escape.

"I am in conversation with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to link Aadhaar card with (driving) licence, so that if a drunk driver escapes from one state to another by killing people, he would be caught. A person can change name not his/her fingerprints," Prasad said while addressing a press conference here.

Earlier in February this year, the Centre proposed to link driving licences with Aadhaar card in order to weed out fake licences. (ANI)