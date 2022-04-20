Centre Issues Notification For CBI Probe Into Irregularities In UPPSC During Akhilesh Regime

Lucknow: The Central government on Friday issued notification for CBI enquiry into the irregularities opted during the previous Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh on functioning of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).

Official sources said in Lucknow that Department for Personnel and Training (DOPT) has issued notification for CBI investigation about serious allegations against the UPPSC and exams whose results were declared by it between April one, 2012 to March 31,2017.

Earlier in August last, the Yogi Adityanath government had recommended CBI probe into the functioning of the UPPSC during the SP regime.

The BJP government sent the recommendation approved by the state cabinet.

It had been alleged that UPPSC opted several irregularities to favour some candidates in selecting them for jobs leading to major unrest by the students in Allahabad.

BJP, during it's Assembly poll campaign, had promised to order CBI probe into the wrong doings of UPPSC.