Centre Is, Using ED, CBI, I-T Dept To Silence Dissenting Voices: Harish Rawat

Dehradun: Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Saturday said the Centre is using agencies like CBI, ED and Income Tax Department to curb dissenting voices all over the country.

"All the dissenting and opposing voices in the country are being silenced through the use of government agencies like ED, CBI, and Income Tax Department, etc. What is happening with Sharad Pawar is a part of that," said Rawat while talking to ANI. "When Pawar said that he is a Maratha and will not cow down in front of the Centre, then he is stopped from reaching the ED office," he added. "The Centre wants to weaken all those who are powerful at the state levels either by defaming them or by financially ruining them," added Rawat.

The ED has initiated an investigation against Sharad Pawar for his alleged role in a money laundering case involving the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank scam.

Pawar was to visit the ED office on Friday which he called off after the police requested him not to go there keeping in view the law and order situation. The NCP workers had announced to accompany Pawar to the agency's office. ANI