Centre hikes oxygen supply, Remdesivir injections to Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana): The Centre on Saturday decided to increase the quota of Oxygen, Remdesivir injections, supply of vaccines to Telangana.

"Union Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal informed this over phone to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday. The Union Minister told the CM that the supply of Remdesivir injections would be increased from 5,500 to 10, 500 from Monday onwards", informed an official release by Telangana CMO.



"The Centre also decided to supply an additional 200 Tonnes of Oxygen following the demand for more supply from the state government", the Union Minister said.

The Union Minister also informed the Chief Minister that the required Oxygen for Telangana state would be supplied from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, Angul from Odisha and from Durgapur in West Bengal.

Goyal has requested the CM to coordinate the supplies. The Union Minister also responded positively on the demand made by the Chief Minister to increase the vaccinations quota. He asked the CM to give priority to the second dose of the vaccines. In reply ro the Union minister, CM KCR told that priority is given to the second dose in the state of Telangana.

The Union Minister explained to the CM that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had instructed him to supply the required Oxygen, Remdesivir, Vaccines to the state to curtail the Corona spread and against the backdrop of the State High Court's verdict that the state government should offer treatment of Corona to all the patients which had increased burden on the state.

Meanwhile, Telangana logged 4,298 new Covid-19 cases and 32 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State health department's bulletin yesterday. (ANI)