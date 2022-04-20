Centre grants NPNT to 166 green zones for drone operations

New Delhi: Centre on Saturday said it has granted permission of "No-Permission-No-Takeoff" (NPNT) compliant drone operations at 166 additional green zones.

Accordingly, the approved sites allow drone usage up to 400 ft 'Above Ground Level' (AGL).

"These zones are in addition to the 'Sixty-Six' green zone sites approved earlier. The list of the approved green zone sites can be accessed from the 'Digital Sky Platform'."

As per DGCA, under 'No Permission - No Take-off' compliance, every 'Remotely Piloted Aircraft' has to obtain valid permission through the 'Digital Sky' platform before operating in India.

"The framework mandates users to register on the online portal that acts as the national unmanned traffic management system for remotely piloted aircraft."

"Flying in these approved 'green-zones' will require only intimation of the time and location of the flights via the Digital Sky portal or the app."

—IANS