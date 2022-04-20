Centre Gives Town of Export Excellence Tag to Noida for Apparel Goods

The central government has given the tag of 'town of export excellence' to Noida for apparel products, a move that will help promotion of outbound shipments. The recognition entitles the common service providers in the area to avail the Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) scheme, which in turn would enable them to provide advanced technologies and services to the 700 existing apparel industries in Noida.

"The town of Noida in Uttar Pradesh has been notified as a town of export excellence for apparel products," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification. Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said the development would help set up modern facilities for common use by exporters in the region.

He said common service providers are critical for the apparel industry as they help in reducing the cost of technology by providing common services like specialised knitting, dyeing and embroidery, which require high end machines. "We have also requested for including apparel clusters like Faridabad, Delhi and Erode in the list of towns of export excellence. Faridabad and Delhi have turnovers of Rs 5,880 crore and Rs 5,894 crore respectively, way more than the requirement of Rs 750 crore turnover for a town to get the tag," Sakthivel said.

There are 38 other towns of export excellence in the country including Tirupur (hosiery), Madurai (handlooms), Jodhpur (handicraft), Dewas (pharmaceuticals) and Bhilwara (textiles).—PTI