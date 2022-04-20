Centre For Medical Physics PU Organizes Swachhta Abhiyan Program

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Centre for Medical Physics in collaboration with Department of NSS, Panjab University organized a SWACHTA ABHIYAAN program today at Mini Rose Garden near Biomedical Block, South Campus, Panjab University, Sector-25, Chandigarh. Dr. Vivek Kumar, Chairperson, Centre for Medical Physics, Dr. Kashmir Singh, Biotechnology Deptt., Dr. Navneet Kaur, Geography Deptt., Dr. Tilak Raj, University Business School, Dr. Shipra Gupta, GH-9 warden, Dr. Archana Chauhan, GH-10 warden and Sandeep, NSS volunteer have participated in this program by maintaining physical distance. Dr. Vivek Kumar told that the main objective of cleanliness campaign of Swachta Abhiyan is a step closer towards a cleaner, safer, and greener India. It will also serve as a great initiative in making people aware of the importance of cleanliness.