Centre for Happiness for students launched at IIM Jammu

New Delhi: Students pursuing higher education are facing newer challenges every day. In view of the new challenges arising due to a global pandemic such as Covid-19, students have to pay extra attention to their mental health. It comes as no surprise then that the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu has started a new initiative called 'Anandam: The Centre for Happiness'.

'Anandam: The Centre for Happiness' at IIM, Jammu was inaugurated by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday. He virtually inaugurated this initiative through video-conferencing with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the founder of the Art of Living Foundation, who was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the relevance of this center, the Union Education Minister said,"In today's dynamic world, especially in view of the new challenges arising due to the Covid-19 pandemic, each of us, especially the students, need to focus on mental health. It is very important to sensitise people about mental health and encourage them to give it the same importance as physical health. This centre at IIM Jammu, based on happiness, is completely dedicated to mental well-being. This is a unique initiative in its own right and will surely fulfil the objectives of its establishment."

In the creation and development of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government has given priority to education under which many efforts have been made to strengthen education. The Indian government has established and started four new business colleges in Safapora, Kathua and Poonch and one nursing college in Jammu.

To ensure access to educational facilities and equity in the Union Territory, 50 new government degree colleges sanctioned during 2018 have been operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

These include 26 degree colleges in Jammu division and 24 degree colleges in Kashmir division. New initiatives have been launched in colleges by providing IT enabled classrooms, automation of libraries, e-learning. In this regard, digital interactive boards and digital indexing of books have been maintained in 54 colleges. The purpose of these initiatives is to provide quality education to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Nishank said that there is absolutely no doubt that happy people are more productive. Similarly, when a student develops a feeling of positive energy, the urge to learn, positive attitude, determination and social engagement also develops in him. The source of true happiness and positivity is not far away, but it exists within us.

The Union Education Minister said only when we work happily, our intelligence will develop and our happiness index will increase. He said,"During the Covid-19 pandemic, we started a 'Manodarpan' initiative to take care of mental health and emotional well-being of not only the students but also the teachers and families and provide psychosocial support to them. Today 'Anandam' is a new initiative in the field of mental health."

Regarding the achievements made by IIM Jammu, Nishank said IIM, Jammu is the youngest among all IIM institutes and is committed to striving for academic excellence besides the overall development of students. "This institute has made Jammu city an important centre for education and this institute is active with great enthusiasm and spirit among the various schemes launched by the Indian government," added the minister.

--IANS