Centre decision to withdraw Rs 500 & 1000 currency notes a big surprise for people of UP

Lucknow: Narendra Modi government's decision to take back the currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 with immediate effect has come as a big surprise for Lucknowites which they say will help in giving a fillip to the Indian economy. Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav tonight said that government should ensure that farmers, common citizens and small businessmen are not affected by this transition. �Number of bank branches in rural UP is very less so Government should open camps to ensure proper exchange of currency,� he said. Chief Minister however neither criticized nor hailed his decision. President Uttar Pradesh Adarsh Vyapar Mandal Sanjay Gupta said that it is a very bold and appreciable decision that will help in curbing black money. �This goes without saying that out economy was flooded with counterfeit currency notes. With one stroke Prime Minister has reduced them to trash,� Gupta said. He said with elections round the cornor this decision will also help in curbing use of black money in electoral battle. �This is very appreciable decision,� he said adding that Government should also rationalize income tax slabs so that people should not be tempted to go for black money. Secretary Provincial Health Medical Services Dr Sachin Vaish also hailed this decision saying this will boost Indian economy. In one stroke Prime Minister has purged economy from black money. �The kala dhan will be out of our system now,� he said. However Shachindra Sharma, a web designer and owner of Aadi creations questioned Government�s wisdom in introducing Rs 2000 notes after some time. �It is nice that Indian economy will be done away with high denomination currency notes. We expect that this decision will curb black money. Will anyone answer if Government introduces 2000 currency notes will it not fuel black marketing once again,� he asked. Sudhir Rastogi, an office bearer of Lucknow Jewellers Association said that this sudden decision has come as a shock. The window period given by the government to change currency notes from high denomination to lower is very small. �This is a good decision that much I can say now. I do not know about the full detail of the order so I cannot give reaction now,� he said before hanging up the telephone. Even the political parties reacted positively to this news. AAP,Uttar Pradesh, convener Vaibhav Maheshwari said that this decision will help in curbing black money but the decision is so sudden that it will hit farmers or those who have marriage in their houses adversely. �Government should corrective measures so that farmers and those have celebrations at their homes are not affected,� he said. The decision has sent the social networking buzzing with extra spin. �Surgical strike on all ladies. Now they have to declare all savings to their husbands tomorrow morning,� read a WhatsApp message. However there was a beeline at the ATMs to with draw Rs 100 notes. UNI