Centre allows states, UTs grain from FCI on 3-month credit

New Delhi: The central government here on Monday allowed states and Union Territories to lift grain from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) on a three-month credit.

"To ensure adequate supply of grain to the public and financially assist the State Govts, Department of Expenditure, @FinMinIndia has agreed to the Food & Public Distribution Department''s proposal that foodgrain for 3 months can be lifted by States/ UTs on credit from FCI," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.

In another tweet, Sitharaman said the decision would ensure that the states didn''t face any cash constraint in distributing food to those in need.

The decision comes following lockdown announced by several states in view of the growing number of coronavirus cases.

So far, Covid-19 has claimed seven lives and 415 people have been tested positive in India.

--IANS