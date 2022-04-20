Centre allows e-commerce firms to supply of essential goods during lockdown

New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday allowed e-commerce companies and the vehicles used by operators of these units to supply only essential goods subject to "necessary permission" during the lockdown.

Supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies will remain prohibited during the 19-day lockdown ending May 3.

In continuation of consolidated lockdown guideline issued on March 15 and March 16, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued the fresh guideline on Sunday, stating the States and the Union Territories (UTs) implement the same with immediate effect under the Disaster Management rules.

In his capacity as Chairperson, National Executive Committee, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla issued the order for strict implementation by other ministries and departments.

"e-commerce companies, vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions," the fresh guideline mentions.

The fresh guideline was issued as the first phase of 21-day lockdown period was extended by 19 days by the Prime Minister in the wake of growing cases of novel coronavirus. (IANS)