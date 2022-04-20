Centre Again Trying To Bring In Electricity Amendment Bill: AIPEF

Lucknow: All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has questioned introduction of Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020 by Ministry of Power when the entire country is fighting against COVID-19 Pandemic under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

AIPEF has demanded keeping of the Bill in abeyance and extend time to submit comments by all stake holders till September 30 when life returns to normal.

Mr Shailendra Dubey Chairman AIPEF said here on Saturday that Ministry of Power, has circulated draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020 on April 17 amongst all State Governments and has sought their comments within 21 days.

He said the continuing bad experience from COVID -19 crisis, should have led to nationalize all sectors including power across India but Ministry of Power's step of privatization of the power sector through the proposed amendments in Electricity Act 2003 is not a wise move. When the economy of the whole nation is paralyzed and administration is in doldrums the timing is not suitable for introducing the enactment of amendments to any law under such conditions Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020 should be put on hold. During this crisis power engineers have shown their technical worth by safely handling power grid on 05th April and controlled unprecedented jerk of more than 31000 MW during switching off lights. Power Engineers across the country are surprised and shocked to see the draft bill introduced at this stage for privatisation and lot of resentment is prevailing amongst them due to this.

AIPEF has written a letter to Union Power Minister on Saturday demanding that the proposed date of receipt of comments should be extended to September 30 as no discussion can take place under prevailing crisis due to lock down conditions. AIPEF has also urged Chief Ministers of all State Governments to use their good offices to seek extension in time for submitting proper reply.

At the first glance, the purpose of Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020 seems to be to privatize discoms and ensure payment to private generators from already ailing discoms. The introduction of distribution sub-licensee and franchisee without separate licenses for them and no schedule or dispatch of electricity without the security of payment clearly points towards the intentions of the power ministry. Further abolition of subsidy and cross subsidy will result into exhorbitant tariff hikes for common consumers. He said government is out to destroy the state sector despite the fact that during the COVID crisis only the state sector companies stood by the Govt, while private entities were nowhere visible in this bad time on the Country.