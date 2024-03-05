Centre advises Indian workers to leave Israeli border areas after attack

India's Embassy in Israel Issues Safety Advisory for Indians Amid Tensions: Urgent Call for Relocation from Border Areas Following a Missile Attack Near Margaliot, Injuries Reported Among Kerala Natives.

New Delhi: India's embassy in Israel on Tuesday advised its nationals working in Israeli border areas to move to safer parts of the country.

The official X account of the Embassy of India in Israel posted the advisory which includes helpline numbers. The Embassy has also requested Indian nationals in Israel to share this advisory through local networks.



On Monday, Indian national was killed and another two were injured on when an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon struck an orchard near Israel's northern border community of Margaliot. All three victims hail from Kerala.

—Reuters