Centre's Steps Will Help Provide Employment To Migrant Workers Returning To Villages: U'khand CM

Dehradun: Hailing the announcements made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that these measures would provide financial resources to the states and employment opportunities to the migrant workers returning to the villages.

"The Central government has taken multidimensional steps under the Rs 20 lakh crore package which will pave the way for a self-reliant India. Today's announcement by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will provide financial resources to the states and employment to the migrant workers returning to the villages," said Rawat, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"With the additional allocation of Rs 40,000 crore for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), employment opportunities will be available in large number in the villages," he added.

He further said that the health infrastructure will be strengthened and a new chapter of quality education and digital education will start in the country. The Chief Minister said that the recent announcements by the Centre will help the states in setting up health and wellness centres.

On the Central government's decision to increase the borrowing limit for states from 3 to 5 per cent of gross state domestic product (GSDP) for the current financial year 2020-21, giving them additional resources of Rs 4.28 lakh crore to soak the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister said that "this will help the states in mobilizing financial resources". —ANI