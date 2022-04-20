Centre's PM-KISAN Scheme Will Fail: Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday predicted Centre's Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) will be a "failure".

She underlined that the scheme may be useful for labourers but would not benefit farmers.

"Modi government should differentiate between farmers and landless labourers, His Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme of Rs 500 per month may be useful for labourers but not helpful for farmers who wants remunerative price of their produce which BJP government has failed to ensure. This is a failure," she said

PM-KISAN scheme, announced in the interim Budget, will provide Rs 6,000 per year to small and marginal farmer families having combined land holding/ownership of upto two hectares. The amount will be given in three installments of Rs 2,000 each.

The amount will be transferred directly to the bank account of the beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer. DBT will ensure transparency in the entire process and will save time for the farmers. Mayawati also took a jibe at Prime Minister Modi's holy dip at the 'Sangam' and said, "Will a 'SHAHI' dip in Sangam by PM Modi be able to wash sins of reneging poll promises, treachery and other state wrongs? Not possible for people to forgive BJP easily for making their life miserable through deeds of Notebandi (demonetisation), GST, Vengeance, Casteism, Communal and Authoritarian rule."