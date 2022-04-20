Central Waqf Board Asks UP Govt To Dissolve Both Shia And Sunni Waqf Boards

Lucknow: Annoyed with the irregularities in the state units, the Central Waqf Council has reportedly asked Uttar Pradesh government to dissolve both the Shia and Sunni Waqf Boards and appoint administrators till the formation of new boards. After BJP government came to power in UP, the central waqf council had mounted pressure of the two boards to disband them. Earlier this month, the council members visited various parts of the state and pointed out about the gross anomalies in the two boards, which were constituted during the previous regime of the Samajwadi Party. Now, the council, which had reportedly found irregularities in their functioning, has advised the state government to dissolve them and take measures for the constitution of the new boards. The Central Waqf Council stated in its recent order that, "The board's continuance is likely to be injurious to the Auqaf in the state as there is rampant violation of the Act and rules. It is also reported that the chairmen of the boards are facilitating illegal transfer or sale of Waqf properties and the action of the board and its members resulted in loss of Waqf properties." Sources here today said last week a letter was sent to Principal Secretary Minority Welfare and Waqf S P Singh, directing that under the waqf act, 1995, the state government was empowered to take steps to supersede the boards by invoking the power under Section 99. In order to exercise the powers and duties of the board, the council said an administrator should be appointed till the reconstitution of new Boards. The council report revealed that the state Waqf Board was not providing any information to the Central Waqf Council in spite of repeated requests. The boards were not co-operating with the implementation of the Computerization Scheme of Waqf Boards. Waqf Council Member Syed Ejaz Abbas, who visited both Waqf Boards in Uttar Pradesh between March 21 to 24 last and submitted the reports to the Council. During his visit it was found that the UP Sunni Waqf Board and Shia Waqf Boards were unable to perform the duty under the Waqf Act. The boards have abused their powers willful and without sufficient cause, failed to comply with the directions issued by the Central Waqf Council. Later criminal cases were registered relating to Waqf properties in which the Chairman of the Waqf Board and others were made as an accused. Council said not only this, as the complaints were very serious nature, the state government could also appoint a commission of inquiry or any appropriate enquiry as deems fit including CBI investigation to find out the illegal sale and transfer of Waqf properties. Meanwhile, yesterday, Chairman UP Shia Central Waqf Board Waseem Rizvi's plea against the FIR in Bareilly and stay order on arresting has been dismissed by the Allahabad High Court. UNI