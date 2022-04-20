Central Security Cover For 77 BJP MLAs

New Delhi (The Hawk): All 77 BJP MLAs In Bengal are all set To have Central security cover @ Rs crores every year throwing aside the easily available Bengal security agencies because they are pro-Mamata Banerjee, thus untrustworthy, thus prone to direct/indirect threat physically to the state's BJP MLAs who are 24x7x365 vulnerable any way in the Mamata Banerjee-TMC Government whose supporters are already victimizing the BJP members day in, day out as strongly alleged by them. So much so that the state's Governor Jagdeep Dhankar is personally visiting the BJP victims' houses and commiserating with them and assuring them with just action/s on them soon.

Sources in the state say, BJP members of the state legislative assembly are being secured by armed commandos of the CISF and the CRPF.

All the newly elected 77 BJP MLAs in West Bengal are being provided a cover of central security forces in view of potential threats to them, official sources categorically say.

The Union Home Ministry has approved the cover after taking into cognisance a report prepared by central security agencies and the inputs of a high-level team of officers that was sent to the state by the ministry in the wake of post-poll violence against the workers of the BJP, they said.

Sixty-one MLAs will be covered under the lowest ''X'' category and the commandos will be drawn from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), as per fresh orders of the MHA, they said.

The rest are either enjoying the central security cover or will be covered under the next higher category of ''Y''. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is already a ''Z'' category protectee of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

As is fully known now, BJP has emerged as the main opposition party in the state, winning 77 seats in the 294-member house in the recently concluded polls where the TMC led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee formed the government.

Home Minister Amit Shah personally is taking care of the security cover to the BJP MLAs so that in no way, they are harmed in any way. After all, in the ensuing days, with the TMC Government all set to be dismissed on charges of total collapse of law and order situations in nthe state leading to genocide, BJP as the main opposition party will be putting forward its stake to form government in the state on its own strength, albeit, with mass defections (the list of them is ready with the BJP) from the TMC etc. Every MLA then will be relevant then. So the central security cover to the 77 BJP MLAs. After all, they should be alive, hale and hearty!