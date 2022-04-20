Central Ministers To Take Part In BJP's 'Aar Noy Annay' Programme In Bengal

Kolkata (The Hawk): BJP central leader and Bengal observer Kailash Vijayvargiya said that eight central ministers to attend party's public outreach programme 'Aar Noy Annay' starting from today.



Talking to The Hawk, the Bengal observer mentioned that the saffron camp's outreach programme will be divided into phases and will continue till the polls.

"Eight central ministers will attend the second phase of our party's public outreach programme starting from today and will go on till December 12. The third phase will start from December 13 and end on December 21 and the next day fourth phase will start till the year end. Fifth phase will start next year. Other ministers are also scheduled to visit the state till the election," mentioned Vijayvargiya.

Asked about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's solidarity towards the protesting farmers in the national capital, to which Vijayvargiya said the farmers of West Bengal are most deprived due to the syndicate 'cut money' of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

"The TMC patronises middlemen who deprive crop growers of the minimum support price (MSP) and take away the profit. Six to eight percent of cut money has to be given to the TMC syndicate and the poor farmers remain poor. She should first set things straight in her state before criticizing others," mentioned Vijayvargiya.

It is pertinent to mention that Mamata Banerjee on Friday had spoken to agitating farmers in New Delhi. While protesters shared their demands with Banerjee, she had assured full support to their demands seeking a rollback of the farm bills.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien reached the protest site on Friday morning as Mamata Banerjee's emissary. Taking further potshot at the Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo, the BJP Bengal observer said that just before the election, the chief minister is giving doles to people and was ignorant of the same for the last nine years.

"Several people died in COVID due to lack of health infrastructure in the state. Now she is reaching Swasthya Saathi to people. She wasn't bothered about the common people for the last nine years and now just with the Assembly polls knocking the door, suddenly the chief minister became active. People of the state should not get into her trap. They should enjoy the doles given by the TMC supremo but should vote against her as after winning she will become ignorant about her voters," claimed Vijayvargiya.

Vijayvargiya also stated that at a closed door meeting on Friday at the party's Hastings office, they have given several responsibilities and charges to party's 'Zilla Prabharis'.

The Bengal observer also said that the BJP national president JP Nadda on December 8 will inaugurate several party offices across the country from saffron camp's Hastings office in Kolkata.