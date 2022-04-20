Central health team tours Haridwar, Tehri

Dehradun (The Hawk): A team from the Central Health Department toured Tehri and Haridwar districts for assessing the ongoing fight against Coronavirus. The team was led by Nodal Officer Joint Secretary Nidhi Mani Tripathi. The team visited Tehri and interacted with the Gram Pradhans. The team also met Uttarakhand Secretary Health Amit Negi over the COVID 19 related works. A video conferencing was also conducted with the DMs of all districts. The team later visited Haridwar. Uttarakhand Secretary Health Amit Negi said that the team appreciated the pre delivery services provided to the pregnant women. The team would be visiting US Nagar and Nainital.